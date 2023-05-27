B'luru-bound flight returns to Nepal after 'bird hit'

Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines flight returns to Kathmandu after suspected bird hit

The plane landed safely at the Tribhuvan International Airport

  • May 27 2023, 18:40 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 18:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines aircraft was forced to return to the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Saturday after it reportedly suffered a bird hit.

The plane landed safely at the Tribhuvan International Airport and technicians were examining the aircraft, according to Spokesperson at TIA Teknath Sitaula.

IndiGo plane suffers bird hit on Mangaluru airport runway, take-off cancelled

Passengers in flight RA-244 bound for Bengaluru reported hearing a loud noise, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted TIA sources as saying.

The flight took off from TIA at 1:45 pm, before being forced to return to the same airport after the incident.

