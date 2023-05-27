Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines flight returns to Kathmandu after suspected bird hit

A Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines aircraft was forced to return to the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Saturday after it reportedly suffered a bird hit.
The plane landed safely at the Tribhuvan International Airport and technicians were examining the aircraft, according to Spokesperson at TIA Teknath Sitaula.
Also Read | IndiGo plane suffers bird hit on Mangaluru airport runway, take-off cancelled
Passengers in flight RA-244 bound for Bengaluru reported hearing a loud noise, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted TIA sources as saying.
The flight took off from TIA at 1:45 pm, before being forced to return to the same airport after the incident.
