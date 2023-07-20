Berliners warned of suspected lioness on the loose

Berliners warned of suspected lioness on the loose

Residents of the districts of Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorwere were warned not to leave their houses and to keep pets indoors.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 20 2023, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 12:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Berlin police on Thursday warned the public that a suspected lioness was on the loose in a south western suburb of the German capital.

Residents of the districts of Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorwere were warned not to leave their houses and to keep pets indoors.

Public broadcaster RBB reported that a police operation involving a helicopter and thermal imaging cameras was under way with the help of the fire brigade.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Berlin
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Akshay, Urmila 'shocked' on Manipur women viral video

Akshay, Urmila 'shocked' on Manipur women viral video

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

 