Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden's prez campaign

Reuters
  • Apr 14 2020, 04:13 ist
In this file photo taken on March 15, 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls former US vice president Joe Biden (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders greet each other with a safe elbow bump before the start of the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP File Photo

Onetime Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday said he endorses Joe Biden's campaign to unseat President Donald Trump.

Sanders said he was "asking all Americans" to "support your candidacy, I endorse" in a joint webcast with Biden.

Bernie Sanders
Joe Biden
USA
Democratic Party
