Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk stable after 'heart related incident'

Emmy-nominated actor Bob Odenkirk is in a stable condition at a New Mexico hospital after "a heart-related incident" on the set of the AMC series Better Call Saul.

The 58-year-old star collapsed on location Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday while in production on the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident," the representatives for Odenkirk said in a statement Wednesday as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," they added.

The actor's son Nate Odenkirk tweeted, "He's going to be okay."

According to sources, production was a little more than halfway done on the final season when Odenkirk, who plays the slimy lawyer Saul Goodman on the show, collapsed.

Shooting remained halted Wednesday as everyone involved with the series remains focused on the health of the series lead. It's unclear how long production will remain down.

AMC also issued a statement, wishing a fast and full recovery for Odenkirk.

"Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time. The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people. Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care."

"Bob has been a part of our Sony Pictures family for many years and we are fortunate to be able to work with such a uniquely talented, incredible human being. Along with the millions of fans and supporters around the world, we are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and wishing him all the best in his recovery," Sony Pictures Television, one of the production companies behind Better Call Saul, said in a statement.

Odenkirk's past and present colleagues like Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Michael McKean and Michael Mando have sent best wishes to the actor through social media.

The final series of Better Call Saul will most likely air in the first quarter of 2022 after Covid-19 related delays.