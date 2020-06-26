Bhutan rejects reports on water stoppage to Assam

Bhutan rejects as ‘totally baseless’ media reports on irrigation water stoppage to Assam

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 26 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 16:40 ist
Representative image.

Bhutan on Friday rejected the media reports claiming that it has stopped the supply of irrigation water to farmers in Assam, terming them “totally baseless” and a "deliberate attempt" by vested interests to cause misunderstanding with India.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Royal Government of Bhutan, said that since June 24, 2020, there have been several news articles published in India alleging that Bhutan has blocked water channels that supply irrigation water to Indian farmers in Baksa and Udalguri districts in Assam adjoining Samdrup Jongkhar district.

“This is a distressing allegation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to clarify that the news articles are totally baseless as there is no reason why the flow of water should be stopped at this time,” it said.

“It is a deliberate attempt by vested interests to spread misinformation and cause misunderstanding between the friendly people of Bhutan and Assam,” the ministry said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bhutan
Assam

What's Brewing

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Hoping for an economic miracle

Hoping for an economic miracle

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

 