Bid to create union at second Amazon site fails in New York

Bid to create union at second Amazon site fails in NY

AFP
AFP,
  • May 03 2022, 05:42 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 05:42 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Workers at an Amazon facility in New York rejected a unionisation campaign, according to a vote count Monday, one month after the group's upset triumph at a neighboring warehouse.

Sixty-two percent of workers at the Staten Island facility voted against the union push, with 618 employees voting no and 380 in support, according to results released by US officials.

Amazon
New York
Business News

