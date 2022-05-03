Bid to create union at second Amazon site fails in New York

Workers at an Amazon facility in New York rejected a unionisation campaign, according to a vote count Monday, one month after the group's upset triumph at a neighboring warehouse.
Sixty-two percent of workers at the Staten Island facility voted against the union push, with 618 employees voting no and 380 in support, according to results released by US officials.
