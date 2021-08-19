Biden administration suspends all arms sales to Afghanistan govt

Biden administration suspends arms sales to Afghan govt

The notice said it would issue updates for defense equipment exporters in the coming days

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 19 2021, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 18:01 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: PTI Photo

The Biden administration has suspended all arms sales to the government of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country.

In a notice to defence contractors posted Wednesday, the State Department's Political/Military Affairs Bureau said pending or undelivered arms transfers to Afghanistan had been put under review.

“In light of rapidly evolving circumstances in Afghanistan, the Directorate of Defense Sales Controls is reviewing all pending and issued export licenses and other approvals to determine their suitability in furthering world peace, national security and the foreign policy of the United States,” it said.

The notice said it would issue updates for defense equipment exporters in the coming days. 

Afghanistan
Taliban
United States
Joe Biden

