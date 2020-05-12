'Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April'

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April: Statement

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 12 2020, 08:41 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 08:41 ist
2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said his campaign and party raised $60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.

"The trust you all have put in me as your presumptive nominee is humbling," Biden said in a statement emailed to supporters.

"So I'm proud to announce that for the month of April, we raised $60.5 million between my campaign and the Democratic National Committee. And the average online donation to my campaign was only $32.63." 

USA
Democratic Party
Joe Biden

