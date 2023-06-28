Biden does not expect recession, says US economy is 'strong'

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States economy is "strong now" and he does not expect a recession, a day before delivering an economic policy speech in Chicago.

Biden delivered his remarks on Tuesday at a private fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

He will deliver a speech on Wednesday in Chicago on "Bidenomics," a catch-all term his aides use to describe his economic vision, as the president ramps up political events and travel two months after launching his re-election campaign.