Biden does not expect recession, says US economy is 'strong'

Biden does not expect recession in 'strong' US economy

Biden delivered his remarks on Tuesday at a private fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 28 2023, 04:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 04:31 ist
President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States economy is "strong now" and he does not expect a recession, a day before delivering an economic policy speech in Chicago.

He will deliver a speech on Wednesday in Chicago on "Bidenomics," a catch-all term his aides use to describe his economic vision, as the president ramps up political events and travel two months after launching his re-election campaign.

