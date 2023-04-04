Biden downplays OPEC+ oil output cut

Biden downplays OPEC+ oil output cut

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 04 2023, 05:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 05:58 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

 US President Joe Biden said on Monday the OPEC+ oil production cut announced over the weekend was "not going to be as bad as you think."

Also read | Surprise oil output cut by OPEC+ to delay price revision in India

Biden was asked about the OPEC+ move, which caused a jump in oil benchmark prices on Monday, as he boarded Air Force One in Minnesota for the return trip to Washington after touring a factory.

OPEC+
US news
Joe Biden
World news
Oil

