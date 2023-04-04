Biden downplays OPEC+ oil output cut

US President Joe Biden said on Monday the OPEC+ oil production cut announced over the weekend was "not going to be as bad as you think."
Also read | Surprise oil output cut by OPEC+ to delay price revision in India
Biden was asked about the OPEC+ move, which caused a jump in oil benchmark prices on Monday, as he boarded Air Force One in Minnesota for the return trip to Washington after touring a factory.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts
Kids shun screens for traditional games
‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?
Few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt
NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men
Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir
Dog invasion delays start of IPL match
Why is OPEC cutting oil output?