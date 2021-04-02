Biden hails jobs report, warns progress can be reversed

Biden heralds jobs report, warns progress can be reversed

Nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs last month, the biggest gain since last August

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 02 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 22:09 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden on Friday heralded data that showed the US economy created the most jobs in seven months in March but warned Americans that the progress on the economy and fighting the coronavirus could be reversed.

"We still have a long way to go," Biden told reporters.

Nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs last month, the biggest gain since last August.

"In the face of face of this great news, I need also to make this clear and direct statement to the American people: progress we've worked so hard to achieve can be reversed," he said.

Joe Biden
US economy
United States

