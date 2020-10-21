Biden leads Trump in Michigan, race even in N Carolina

Biden leads Trump in Michigan, race statistically even in North Carolina

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 21 2020, 06:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 06:08 ist
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo
Highlights: 
In Michigan, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 686 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4% points.
In North Carolina, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4% points.
In Wisconsin, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 663 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4% points.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan and the two candidates remained statistically tied in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

MICHIGAN (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden was up 51%-43% the prior week.

* 28% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 48% to Trump's 47%.

* 18% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 45%

* Biden's apparent lead, which is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval, compared with a 51%-44% lead in the prior week.

* 15% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

WISCONSIN (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19):

* Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 43%

* Biden up a point from 51%-44% lead in prior week.

* 24% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* Prior poll showed Biden with a 49%-45% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 17% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

ARIZONA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14):

* Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* Prior poll showed the two essentially even with Biden at 48% and Trump at 46%.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 10% said they already had voted.

 

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Florida, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 998 adults, including 667 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US
US Presidential Elections 2020
Donald Trump
Michigan
North Carolina

What's Brewing

To watch: NASA’s OSIRIS-REX Mission to Bennu Asteroid

To watch: NASA’s OSIRIS-REX Mission to Bennu Asteroid

Jaya Javeri’s painting exhibition goes online

Jaya Javeri’s painting exhibition goes online

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Madame Corona

Madame Corona

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

 