Biden says he will win presidency, calls for patience as votes are counted

AFP
AFP, Wilmington,
  • Nov 06 2020, 03:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 03:18 ist

Democrat Joe Biden said Thursday he has "no doubt" he will defeat President Donald Trump and be declared the winner of the US election, insisting that voters remain patient and that the result will be known "very soon".

"We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners," Biden told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden, 77, is leading Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that will put one of them over the top, with the Democrat's campaign asserting they believe he has enough votes to win in key battleground states that remain undecided, like Pennsylvania.

