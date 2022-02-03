Biden says IS leader died in 'act of desperate cowardice'

US President Joe Biden described the death of the Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, who blew himself up during a US raid in Syria, an "act of desperate cowardice."

"As our troops approached to capture the terrorist, in a final act of desperate cowardice, with no regard to the lives of his own family or others in the building, he chose to blow himself up... rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed," Biden said in remarks from the White House.

