Biden says it’s past time for people to get booster shots

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the United States and that a winter of severe illness and death awaits the unvaccinated.
Getting an update on the pandemic from top advisers, Biden also said it is past time for people to get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival
600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years
Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation, yoga
This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs
Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter
Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again
Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos