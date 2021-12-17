Past time for people to get booster doses, says Biden

Biden says it’s past time for people to get booster shots

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 17 2021, 05:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 05:22 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the United States and that a winter of severe illness and death awaits the unvaccinated.

Getting an update on the pandemic from top advisers, Biden also said it is past time for people to get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

US
Joe Biden
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

What's Brewing

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years

600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years

Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation, yoga

Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation, yoga

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

 