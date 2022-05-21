Biden signs $40 bn aid bill for Ukraine's war effort

Biden signs $40 bn aid bill for Ukraine's war effort: White House

AFP
AFP,
  • May 21 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 17:12 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $40 billion bill set to ensure a steady supply of weaponry and economic support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, the White House said.

Biden signed the bill passed earlier by Congress while visiting Seoul on his first trip to Asia as president. The bill, which will funnel support to Ukraine for about the next five months, includes around $6 billion budgeted for armoured vehicles and air defences.

US
Ukraine
Russia
World news
Joe Biden

