Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 10 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 09:47 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden has said that he would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“Yes. I do not know what the details are yet, but I will be going,” Biden told reporters at the Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Friday.

He was responding to a question of whether he will be going to the Queen's funeral.

Also read: Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

In response to another question, the president said he has not spoken to King Charles III yet. “I know him. I have not spoken to him yet,” he added. In Brussels, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Queen Elizabeth II was a powerful, unifying force, and a source of comfort and resilience to millions of people from all walks of life.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to our British friends, government of the United Kingdom and to the royal family,” he said.

US
UK
Queen Elizabeth II
Joe Biden
World news

