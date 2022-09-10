Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

US President Joe Biden has said that he would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“Yes. I do not know what the details are yet, but I will be going,” Biden told reporters at the Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Friday.

He was responding to a question of whether he will be going to the Queen's funeral.

In response to another question, the president said he has not spoken to King Charles III yet. “I know him. I have not spoken to him yet,” he added. In Brussels, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Queen Elizabeth II was a powerful, unifying force, and a source of comfort and resilience to millions of people from all walks of life.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to our British friends, government of the United Kingdom and to the royal family,” he said.