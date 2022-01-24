Biden to call European allies on Ukraine: White House

Biden to call European allies on Ukraine: White House

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 24 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 22:42 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

US President Joe Biden will hold a video call with European allies later Monday to discuss a common response to Russian military pressure around Ukraine, the White House said.

The call will be with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Joe Biden
United States
Russia
World news
Ukraine

What's Brewing

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

 