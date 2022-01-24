Biden to call European allies on Ukraine: White House

US President Joe Biden will hold a video call with European allies later Monday to discuss a common response to Russian military pressure around Ukraine, the White House said.
The call will be with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
