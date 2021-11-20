Biden warns against violence after Rittenhouse verdict

Biden urges peaceful expression of views after Rittenhouse verdict

Biden said in a statement he had spoken with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to offer support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 20 2021, 06:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 06:02 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden on Friday urged people to express their views peacefully and consistent with the rule of law after a jury acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse of murder in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests.

Also read: US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths

Biden said in a statement he had spoken with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to offer support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.

‍"Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy," Biden said in the statement. 

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Black Lives Matter
George Floyd
World news
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Those who led the farmers' movement

Those who led the farmers' movement

 