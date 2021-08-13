Top democrat calls Biden's Afghan policy 'reckless'

Biden's 'reckless' Afghan policy leading to 'massive, predictable, and preventable disaster': Top Republican

"Afghanistan is careening toward a massive, predictable, and preventable disaster," McConnell said in a statement

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 13 2021, 04:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 04:21 ist
Congress' top Republican Senator Mitch McConnell. Credit: AFP Photo

Congress' top Republican Senator Mitch McConnell blasted President Joe Biden Thursday for a "reckless policy" towards Afghanistan, as the United States moved to evacuate embassy workers ahead of the Taliban's advance.

Read | Did Imran Khan just admit Pakistan and Taliban are conjoined twins?

"Afghanistan is careening toward a massive, predictable, and preventable disaster," McConnell said in a statement.

"The Biden administration has reduced US officials to pleading with Islamic extremists to spare our embassy as they prepare to overrun Kabul," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
US
Joe Biden
World news
Taliban

What's Brewing

Ban 'manjha' across India

Ban 'manjha' across India

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 