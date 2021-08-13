Biden's 'reckless' Afghan policy leading to 'massive, predictable, and preventable disaster': Top Republican

Congress' top Republican Senator Mitch McConnell blasted President Joe Biden Thursday for a "reckless policy" towards Afghanistan, as the United States moved to evacuate embassy workers ahead of the Taliban's advance.
"Afghanistan is careening toward a massive, predictable, and preventable disaster," McConnell said in a statement.
"The Biden administration has reduced US officials to pleading with Islamic extremists to spare our embassy as they prepare to overrun Kabul," he said.
