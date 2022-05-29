Big fire breaks out at Swiss industrial building

The fire service was on the scene with a large deployment

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 29 2022, 21:53 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 21:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A large fire broke out in an industrial building in Spreitenbach outside Zurich on Sunday, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported.

The fire service was on the scene with a large deployment, SRF said, adding that a large column of smoke could be seen for miles.

The Tagesanzeiger newspaper, in its online edition, showed plumes of smoke billowing into the sky at the scene. It reported a police spokesperson as saying that the first reports of the fire came in at 4.30 p.m. (1430 GMT) and that explosions could be heard.

The fire service did not say which building was on fire, Tagesanzeiger added. 

Switzerland
Fire
Fire Accident
World news

