BioNTech confident Pfizer jab works for India variant

BioNTech co-founder 'confident' vaccine works against Indian variant

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 28 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 16:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin on Wednesday voiced confidence that the vaccine that his company jointly developed with Pfizer works against the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

"We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident," said Sahin.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pfizer
BioNTech
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Yabba Dabba Doo! 'The Flintstones' sequel to come soon

Yabba Dabba Doo! 'The Flintstones' sequel to come soon

Meet Basque chef Elena Arzak and her sea-rooted cuisine

Meet Basque chef Elena Arzak and her sea-rooted cuisine

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

 