Blue Origin capsule carrying Jeff Bezos touches down

A Blue Origin capsule carrying Jeff Bezos and three crewmates touched down in the west Texas desert after breaching the boundary of space, the company's live broadcast showed.
The spaceship floated down on three giant parachutes before firing a retro thruster, sending up a cloud of sand as it gently landed at one or two miles (kilometers) an hour.
"A very happy group of people in this capsule," said Bezos.
