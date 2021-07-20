Blue Origin capsule carrying Jeff Bezos touches down

Blue Origin capsule carrying Jeff Bezos touches down

The spaceship floated down on three giant parachutes before firing a retro thruster

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 20 2021, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 19:15 ist
Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard craft capsule returned from space, safely landing. Credit: AFP Photo

A Blue Origin capsule carrying Jeff Bezos and three crewmates touched down in the west Texas desert after breaching the boundary of space, the company's live broadcast showed.

The spaceship floated down on three giant parachutes before firing a retro thruster, sending up a cloud of sand as it gently landed at one or two miles (kilometers) an hour.

"A very happy group of people in this capsule," said Bezos.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Space
jeff bezos
Blue Origin

What's Brewing

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

Pa Ranjith tells realistic stories: Arya

Pa Ranjith tells realistic stories: Arya

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

 