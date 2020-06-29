'Boeing 737 MAX certification flights to start on Mon'

Boeing 737 MAX certification flights to start on Monday: US

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 29 2020, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 00:00 ist
Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked in a parking lot at Boeing Field in this aerial photo over Seattle, Washington, U.S. Credits: Reuters Photo

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed Sunday it had approved key certification test flights for the grounded Boeing 737 MAX that could begin as soon Monday.

In an email to Congress, the FAA said its Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) Board completed its review "clearing the way for flight certification testing to begin. Flights with FAA test pilots could begin as early as tomorrow, evaluating Boeing’s proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the 737 MAX."

Reuters first reported Saturday the certification flights were expected to begin Monday.

The email noted that the "FAA has not made a decision on return to service" and has a number of additional steps. Boeing's best-selling 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

Federal Aviation Administration
Boeing 737 Max
United States

