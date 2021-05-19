Boeing resumes 737 MAX deliveries

Boeing resumes 737 MAX deliveries following latest issue

Earlier this month, the US planemaker won approval from US regulators for a fix for the electrical grounding issue

Reuters
Reuters, Seattle,
  • May 19 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 22:59 ist
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Boeing Co resumed deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX on Wednesday, following approval of a fix for an electrical grounding issue that sidelined dozens of jets, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reuters reported on April 16 that Boeing stopped delivering its cash cow single-aisle 737 MAX after the electrical grounding problem - months after the plane returned to service following a lengthy safety ban.

A Boeing spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, the US planemaker won approval from US regulators for a fix for the electrical grounding issue that had affected about 100 737 MAX airplanes.

That approval cleared the way for the jet's quick return to service. Airlines had pulled dozens of 737 MAX jets from service in early April after Boeing warned of the electrical problem, linked to a backup power control unit in the cockpit on some recently built airplanes.

The problem was then found in two other places on the flight deck, including the storage rack where the control unit is kept and the instrument panel facing the pilots.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boeing 737 Max
US

What's Brewing

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

 