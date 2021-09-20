Bomb outside bar in Mexico kills 2, injures others

Two assailants on a motorcycle delivered a package containing an explosive device to a bar in north-central Mexico, killing two men.

The explosion in the state of Guanajuato came seconds after the victims, apparently employees of the bar, received the package on Sunday at the bar next to a casino in the city of Salamanca, state prosecutors said. An unspecified number of others were wounded.

Video posted on social media showed one man standing on the street outside the bar, bloodied and with apparently severe injuries, after the attack.

Casinos and bars in Mexico have been frequent targets of extortion demands by drug cartels.

Guanajuato is gripped by a turf war between the Jalisco cartel and other gangs.

Prosecutors said they are investigating what type of device was used. Explosives are sometime used by drug gangs in Mexico, but grenades are more common. Some gangs have begun attaching explosives to drones for aerial attacks.

