Bomb scare at San Francisco airport sparks evacuation

Officers received a bomb threat and found a 'suspicious package', the media relations team of the San Francisco Police Department wrote on Twitter

AFP
AFP, San Francisco,
  • Jul 16 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 17:04 ist
San Francisco Airport. Credit: PTI via AP

A bomb scare at San Francisco airport sparked an evacuation of the international terminal on Friday evening, local police said.

By about midnight (0700 GMT), operations had returned to normal, the airport said.

Read | Man utters 'bomb' during check-in at Kochi airport; arrested

Officers received a bomb threat and found a "suspicious package," the media relations team of the San Francisco Police Department wrote on Twitter during the early evening.

"Int'l (terminal) evacuated, EOD Unit investigating. We will provide live updates as the investigation continues. Expect delays as this may interrupt current airport operations."

"Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated," airport officials wrote on Twitter.

But just after midnight, the airport, which handled more than 3 million passengers in 2020 according to its own most up-to-date figures, said: "Police have cleared the Int'l Terminal. SFO resumes normal operations."

It added that local rail links to the hub had started working again.

The police force added on Twitter that "officers have searched @flySFO Intl Term removed several supicious packages."

"Safe n clear to enter, resuming airport operations."

 

 

