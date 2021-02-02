Books are back in the US White House — and one of them is by Angie Thomas

Angie Thomas has had a few peak experiences in her career, and one occurred right before a phone interview to discuss what it’s like to have two books at the top of the best-seller list at once. (Her new novel, “Concrete Rose,” is No. 1 on the young adult hardcover list and her debut, “The Hate U Give,” is No. 4.)

“This is the least glamorous story of all time,” Thomas warned. “I was sitting here doing research on pooper-scoopers because I’m getting a dog in the next couple of months. Suddenly, my editor texts to tell me that Dr Jill Biden shouted me out at the American Library Association midwinter conference! She said she just bought ‘The Hate U Give.’”

Thomas consulted social media, where she’d been tagged by teachers and librarians and was able to see a video clip of the moment. She said, “What shocked me was, this novel about a 16-year-old girl dealing with police brutality found its way into the hands of the first lady of the United States. Had you told little Angie that 20-something years ago, she wouldn’t have believed she wrote something that made it that far — that this little Black girl in Mississippi whose family sometimes didn’t know if they would have food would have a book in the White House.”

Thomas’s new novel, “Concrete Rose,” is a prequel focusing on Maverick Carter, father of Starr, the main character in “The Hate U Give.” In this incarnation, Maverick is 17, working two jobs while his own father is in prison, when he discovers that his girlfriend is pregnant. Thomas said her decision to tell his back story was inspired by interest from readers: “So many kids would tell me Maverick is the best dad they’ve seen; they wish their dad was like him. We know he was once in a gang and did drugs — and for some people, that doesn’t line up with the father and the man we see. I started to think about the character on a deeper level. Having conversations with Russell Hornsby, who played Maverick in the movie, really sparked the flame.”

Getting inside the head of a teenage boy wasn’t as challenging as Thomas expected it to be, but she struggled with whether to show her protagonist in tears. She said, “I thought I should write scenes where he’s fighting it because he’s told that men don’t cry. But I had conversations with Black men who encouraged me: Show him being vulnerable. Give him those moments on the page so when a young Black boy picks this book up, he’s given that permission.”