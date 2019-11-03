Boris Johnson: 'My deal is only way to get Brexit done'

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 03 2019, 15:17pm ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2019, 15:25pm ist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his failure to deliver Brexit last week as he had promised was a "matter of deep regret", but his deal remained to only way to get Britain out of the bloc.

"The only way out of the EU now, the only way to get Brexit done, is to go with the deal that we've got," he told Sky News in an interview at the start of his campaign for next month's election.

Boris Johnson
Brexit
United Kingdom
European Union
