Boris Johnson: 'My deal is only way to get Brexit done'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his failure to deliver Brexit last week as he had promised was a "matter of deep regret", but his deal remained to only way to get Britain out of the bloc.
"The only way out of the EU now, the only way to get Brexit done, is to go with the deal that we've got," he told Sky News in an interview at the start of his campaign for next month's election.
