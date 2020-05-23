PM's adviser did not break lockdown guidelines: UK govt

Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings did not break lockdown guidelines: United Kingdom govt

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  May 23 2020
  • updated: May 23 2020, 15:42 ist

The British government said on Saturday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings did not break coronavirus lockdown guidelines when he took a journey of 400 km while he had COVID-19 symptoms.

"Owing to his wife being infected with suspected coronavirus and the high likelihood that he would himself become unwell, it was essential for Dominic Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for," a Downing Street spokesman said.

"At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported. His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally."

