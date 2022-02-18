Boy trapped for three days in Afghan well has died

Boy trapped for three days in Afghan well has died

Rescuers worked non-stop to try to reach the boy, who officials said was still alive Friday morning

AFP
AFP,
  • Feb 18 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 14:26 ist
Afghan people gather as rescuers try to reach and rescue a nine-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village of Shokak. Credit: AFP Photo

A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a well in a remote Afghan village has died, several Taliban officials said Friday.

The child, named Haidar, slipped Tuesday to the bottom of a well being dug in Shokak, a parched village in Zabul province, around 400 kilometres southwest of the capital Kabul.

Rescuers worked non-stop to try to reach the boy, who officials said was still alive Friday morning -- before later announcing he had died.

"With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever," said Taliban interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani, in a tweet echoed by several of his colleagues.

The operation comes around two weeks after a similar attempt to rescue a boy from a Moroccan well gripped the world, but ended with the child found dead.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Kabul
World news
Taliban

What's Brewing

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Bommai's hijab remarks add to confusion in Udupi

Bommai's hijab remarks add to confusion in Udupi

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

DH radio: Vikram's roller coaster journey post 'Mahaan'

DH radio: Vikram's roller coaster journey post 'Mahaan'

 