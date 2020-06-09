Brazil accused of manipulating coronavirus death toll

Critics are accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of manipulating the figures showing the spiralling coronavirus death toll in Brazil, after his government first stopped reporting the total number of fatalities and infections, and then released contradictory data.

Even as the situation has gotten worse in Brazil, the latest epicenter in the pandemic, the health ministry has made a series of unusual moves on how it presents the numbers on COVID-19.

The ministry had been the official and most widely used source for nationwide virus statistics, which paint a grim picture of its impact on Brazil: 36,455 deaths, the third-highest toll in the world, after the United States and Britain; and 691,758 infections, the second-highest caseload, after the US.

First, on Wednesday, the ministry began publishing the daily tally of infections and deaths around two and a half hours later each evening, just before 10:00 pm.

Many critics accused the government of doing that in a bid to avoid negative coverage on "Jornal Nacional," a popular evening news program on Globo TV, Brazil's biggest broadcaster.

Bolsonaro himself appeared to confirm as much when asked about the delay.

"That's the end of that story for 'Jornal Nacional,'" he said.

"Nobody needs to be running around on account of Globo."

Then, on Friday, the ministry stopped publishing the total number of deaths and infections, releasing only the figures for the past 24 hours for the country of 212 million people.

Things only got more muddled on Sunday, when the ministry released two different daily tolls at different times, without explaining why or indicating which was correct.

Had there been 1,382 new deaths and 12,581 new infections in the past 24 hours, or 525 deaths and 18,912 infections? For half a day, it was impossible to know.

The ministry -- currently run by an interim health minister, whose two predecessors were ousted mid-pandemic after disagreements with Bolsonaro -- explained Monday that the previous day's figures had been corrected because some of the data supplied by state health officials included duplicates.

