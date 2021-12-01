Brazil confirms Latin America's first Omicron cases

Brazil's Sao Paulo state government on Tuesday announced two confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant, the first in Latin America, after travelers from South Africa tested positive.
"The confirmation was made after genetic sequencing," the state government said in a statement.
