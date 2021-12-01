Brazil confirms Latin America's first Omicron cases

AFP
AFP, Sao Paulo,
  • Dec 01 2021, 05:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 05:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Brazil's Sao Paulo state government on Tuesday announced two confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant, the first in Latin America, after travelers from South Africa tested positive.

"The confirmation was made after genetic sequencing," the state government said in a statement.

Brazil
Coronavirus
Omicron
Covid-19
World news

