Brazil legend Pele re-enters ICU: Reports

Reuters
Reuters, Sao Paulo,
  • Sep 18 2021, 02:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 02:32 ist
Brazilian football legend Pele. Credit: AFP Photo

Brazil soccer legend Pele has re-entered an intensive care unit at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brasil reported on Friday.

The hospital said it had no new information. ESPN Brasil said Pele, an 80-year-old, three-time World Cup winner, was re-admitted to the ICU due to acid reflux. He had a tumor removed this month and was transferred out of the ICU on Tuesday.

Pele
FOOTBALL
Brazil

