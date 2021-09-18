Brazil legend Pele re-enters ICU: Reports

Brazil soccer legend Pele has re-entered an intensive care unit at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brasil reported on Friday.
The hospital said it had no new information. ESPN Brasil said Pele, an 80-year-old, three-time World Cup winner, was re-admitted to the ICU due to acid reflux. He had a tumor removed this month and was transferred out of the ICU on Tuesday.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO
GST council changes rates for goods; check here
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos
Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet