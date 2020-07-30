Brazil's Bolsonaro silent at first event since recovery

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro keeps mum at first event since recovery

AP
AP, Brasilia,
  • Jul 30 2020, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 16:28 ist

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday attended his first public event since recovering from COVID-19, though he declined to speak.

Brazil's president is typically last to address at the presidential palace, but Bolsonaro only watched the event recognizing women who work in rural areas around Latin America and left the room once it ended. He wore a mask throughout the event.

Bolsonaro consistently downplayed the coronavirus' severity during the pandemic, and he often joined supporters and took outings from the presidential residence, sometimes without a mask.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

On July 7, he told reporters he had tested positive for Covid-19, then spent more than two weeks confined to the presidential residence while participating in meetings by video call.

On Saturday, he announced he had tested negative and left his home, rode a motorcycle around Brasilia and took photos with some well-wishers.

Bolsonaro said he experienced only minor symptoms during his convalescence and took to social media to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment.

On the final days before announcing his recovery, Bolsonaro began participating in the daily flag-lowering ceremony in front of the residence. He remained separated by a reflecting pool from the few dozen supporters who attended.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 