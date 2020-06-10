Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro asks actress to 'get out'

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro tells actress to 'get out' after she criticizes pandemic response

PTI
PTI, Brasilia,
  • Jun 10 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 23:12 ist

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro told an actress to "get out of here" after she criticized his response to the coronavirus pandemic in a gathering outside his official residence on Wednesday morning.

Cris Bernart told Bolsonaro that Brazil's estimated 38,000 deaths from COVID-19 were not just statistics but families across the country who were suffering.

Bolsonaro, who has dismissed the virus as just a "little flu" and ordered state governors to loosen lockdown restrictions, told Bernart to leave, a live YouTube broadcast by a Bolsonaro supporter that was later taken down showed.

"Get out of here, you have already been heard," the president said in the video, which has been widely shared on social media. "Get out of here."

"You can see, you have this character speaking rubbish here," Bolsonaro said, repeating his criticism of state governors for shutting down businesses and causing economic hardship.

Wearing a face mask, Bernart told Bolsonaro that she had backed his 2018 presidential election campaign, but accused him of betraying the Brazilian people.

Brazil has become one of the global hotspots for the coronavirus pandemic, with the third-highest death toll after the United States and Britain. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Brazil
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Jair Bolsonaro

What's Brewing

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 