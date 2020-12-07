Brexit fears weigh on pound, most equities

The pound slumped around one per cent against the dollar and euro on Monday as post-Brexit trade talks between Britain and the European Union hung in the balance.

Major European stock markets dropped except for London, as the sliding pound helped boost share prices of multinationals trading on the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

Around 1630 GMT, the pound was down by 0.7 per cent against the dollar, recovering part of its losses. Meanwhile, the euro jumped by 0.8 per cent versus the British currency.

The FTSE drifted higher, while oil prices retreated by about 0.4 per cent.

Down by around half-a-per cent, sterling's losses widened sharply after Britain's Sun newspaper said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was willing to abandon post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union, falling by more than 1.0 per cent at one point.

Johnson was due to speak with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen later in the day.

While Britain made one concession on Monday, it ruled out extending talks into 2021, and hopes were not high for an imminent breakthrough as time runs out to strike a deal before Britain leaves the EU single market on December 31.

"The British pound declined against all of its major trading partners as investors placed bearish hedging positions and some doubted that a deal would be made by Wednesday's artificial deadline," said market analyst Edward Moya at currency trading platform Oanda.

"Sand is running out of the Brexit hourglass as the UK seems to have ruled out extending the Brexit transition period," Moya added, putting the real deadline for a deal at the end of the week.

The threat of a wrenching "no-deal" comes after Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier briefed ambassadors from EU member states at a pre-dawn crisis meeting, warning that divisions were still stark after talks with his UK counterpart David Frost broke up overnight.

Market focus was also firmly on Covid-19 vaccine developments as the new trading week got underway.

Traders are keeping tabs on the deployment of vaccines around the world, with Britain in line to start offering jabs this week.

US approval of its first drug could come as soon as Friday. Belgium, France and Spain have said jabs will begin in January for the most vulnerable.

There is optimism also that US lawmakers will finally agree on a long-awaited stimulus package.

Senators and their teams worked all weekend on a detailed bill, which "will probably come out early this week", Republican Senator Bill Cassidy told "Fox News Sunday".

Wall Street traded mixed with the Dow slipping by 0.4 per cent in late morning trading, after the three major indices all posted record highs on Friday.