Britain approves Novavax Covid vaccine for adults

The vaccine, Nuvaxovid, was approved as a first and second dose after meeting the required safety, quality and effectiveness standards

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 03 2022, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 19:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax for use in those aged 18 and older, the country's medicines regulator said on Thursday, bringing a fifth coronavirus vaccine to its roster.

The vaccine, Nuvaxovid, was approved as a first and second dose after meeting the required safety, quality and effectiveness standards, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement.

The British approval for Nuvaxovid comes days after the drugmaker filed for US authorization of the vaccine following months of struggles with development and manufacturing problems.

"We are continuing our vital safety work in monitoring the use of all Covid-19 vaccines, to ensure that their benefits in protecting people against Covid-19 disease continue to outweigh any risks," MHRA Chief Executive June Raine said.

Following the approval by the MHRA, the Joint Committee on Immunisation and Vaccination will release guidelines for the use of the vaccine in Britain's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

