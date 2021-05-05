Britain grants full diplomatic status to EU ambassador

 Britain has granted full diplomatic status to the European Union's ambassador in London, ending a dispute that has strained relations between the two sides.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement together, based on goodwill and pragmatism," Dominic Raab, Britain's foreign minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The EU Ambassador will have a status consistent with heads of missions of states, including agrément and presentation of the credentials to the Head of State."

