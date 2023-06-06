China closed unofficial police stations in UK: Britain

Britain says China has closed unofficial police stations in UK

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 06 2023, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 21:00 ist
China Flag. Credit: Pixabay Photo

British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said on Tuesday China had closed reported "police service stations" at sites across the UK, and that an investigation had not revealed any illegal activity by the Chinese state at these sites.

"The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office have told the Chinese Embassy that any functions related to such 'police service stations' in the UK are unacceptable and that they must not operate in any form," Tugendhat said in a written statement to parliament.

"The Chinese Embassy have subsequently responded that all such stations have closed permanently. Any further allegations will be swiftly investigated in line with UK law." 

 

