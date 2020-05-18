Britain, US hopeful trade talks can proceed at pace - London

'Britain, US hopeful trade talks can proceed at pace'

Britain, US hopeful trade talks can proceed at pace

Reuters
Reuters,
  May 18 2020
  • updated: May 18 2020, 15:23 ist

Britain and the United States are hopeful that negotiations for a trade agreement can proceed at an accelerated pace, Britain's department for trade said on Monday in an update on the talks after the first round concluded last week.

"Both sides are hopeful that negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement can proceed at an accelerated pace," British trade minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

"Ambassador (Robert) Lighthizer and I agreed that a second virtual round will take place in the weeks of 15 and 26 June, and that in advance of that negotiating teams will continue their work and meet virtually on a rolling basis, with meetings continuing throughout this week and beyond." 

