PM Johnson signs agreement for Britain to leave EU

British PM Boris Johnson signs agreement for Britain to leave EU

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jan 25 2020, 00:00am ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2020, 00:00am ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed Britain's EU divorce agreement on Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed Britain's EU divorce agreement on Friday after Brussels' top two officials earlier did likewise at a ceremony behind closed doors.

"Today I have signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st, honouring the democratic mandate of the British people," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Boris Johnson
Britain
United Kingdom
Brexit
Comments (+)
 