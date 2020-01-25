British PM Boris Johnson signs agreement for Britain to leave EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed Britain's EU divorce agreement on Friday after Brussels' top two officials earlier did likewise at a ceremony behind closed doors.
"Today I have signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st, honouring the democratic mandate of the British people," Johnson wrote on Twitter.
