Burkina president survived assassination attempt: Party

Burkina president survived assassination attempt, says party

AFP
AFP, Ouagadougou,
  • Jan 24 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 22:46 ist
Burkina Faso's president Roch Marc Kabore. Credit: Reuters Photo

Burkina Faso's president has survived an assassination attempt, his party said Monday but the leader's whereabouts were uncertain following an army mutiny.

Roch Marc Kabore was the victim of an "aborted assassination attempt", the People's Movement for Progress said in a statement, adding that a minister also survived an attempt on his life and the president's home was sacked as the country "heads with each passing hour towards a military coup by force".

 

Burkina Faso

