Burst pipeline causes 2,000 sq metre oil spill on Russia's Yamal

Burst pipeline causes oil spill on Russia's Yamal

There was no threat of oil entering any water bodies and the area has been sealed off, the emergency services said

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 21 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 15:37 ist
A view shows a gas processing facility, operated by Gazprom company, at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A burst pipeline on Russia's Yamal peninsula caused oil to be spilled across an area of up to 2,000 square metres, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying on Friday.

There was no threat of oil entering any water bodies and the area has been sealed off, the emergency services said.

Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz, which operates the pipeline, said a cleaning operation was underway. The company said it would investigate the incident to determine what caused the pipeline to lose pressure.

Yamal is an energy-rich region in the Russian Arctic. 

Russia

