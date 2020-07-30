Can Donald Trump postpone the US Presidential Election?

US President Trump on Thursday floated the idea of a delayed 2020 presidential election. He is currently lagging behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 8 points in the polls.

Trump tweeted, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The US President cannot unilaterally postpone the Presidential Election. With the support of the US Congress, however, the elections can theoretically be postponed. Logistically, it would prove to be a tough challenge for the voting mechanisms of states and local election boards that are put in place to happen every four years.

It's Congress that sets the timeline of a federal election, in accordance with the US Constitution. The Constitution does not specify the election date but the Congress did so in title 3, chapter 1, section 1 of the US Code.

“The electors of President and Vice President shall be appointed, in each State, on the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November, in every fourth year succeeding every election of a President and Vice President.”

To delay the election, Congress would have to rewrite this section of the US Code and this would enable Congress to delay the election only by a couple of months. If the election is to be delayed beyond Jan. 20, Congress would have to amend the Constitution, which says that the President can hold office for a term of four years.

A Congressional Research Service Report in 2004, stated that the 20th Amendment of the Constitution says that each Presidential term ends at noon on Jan. 20 and hence, elections cannot be postponed beyond 12 noon on Jan. 20.

Amending the Constitution to extend the President’s term would require a two-thirds majority in the US House and US Senate. Considering that the House is controlled by the Democrats and the President is Republican, this is highly unlikely.

Can the President use emergency powers to postpone the elections?

The President can declare a national emergency and under the National Emergencies Act, the President can gather several powers but the Congressional Research Service Report from 2004 states that the Executive branch, headed by the President does not "have the authority to establish or postpone the dates of elections at either the federal or state level in the event of an emergency situation".

Incidentally, the US Presidential Election was not delayed even during World War II and was held in November 1944, in which Franklin D Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term, beating Republican candidate Thomas E Dewey.