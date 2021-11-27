Canada closing borders to 7 southern African nations

Canada closing borders to citizens from seven southern African nations over Covid-19 fears

Reuters
Reuters, Ottawa,
  • Nov 27 2021, 03:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 03:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Canada is closing its borders to the citizens of seven southern African nations to help stop the spread of a newly identified variant of Covid-19, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters on Friday.

The European Union and Britain are among those tightening border controls as researchers probe whether the mutation is vaccine resistant.

 

Canada
Africa
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

