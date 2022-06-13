Trudeau tests positive for Covid after Americas summit

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for Covid after Americas summit

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 13 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 21:54 ist
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Credit: Reuters Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated.

Last week, Trudeau met US President Joe Biden and attended the Summit of the Americas in California, where leaders from the region gathered to discuss issues impacting those countries, including immigration.

"I've tested positive for Covid-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots," Trudeau, who is now in Ottawa, said in a tweet.

Trudeau, 50, previously tested positive for Covid in January.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Canada
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Justin Trudeau

What's Brewing

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

 