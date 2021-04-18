Second case of clotting after AstraZeneca jab in Canada

Canada records second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca shot

After a slow start, Canada's vaccine campaign is gaining momentum

AFP
AFP, Toronto,
  • Apr 18 2021, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 13:29 ist
Canada reported its first case of blood clotting associated with low platelets on Tuesday in a Quebec woman who received the same shot. Credit: AFP File Photo

Canadian health authorities said Saturday the country has recorded a second case of rare but serious blood clotting linked to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, but still recommend the shot for use.

The patient, who lives in the western province of Alberta and received a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine supplied by the Serum Institute of India, "has received treatment and is recovering," Canadian health authorities wrote on Twitter.

Canada reported its first case of blood clotting associated with low platelets on Tuesday in a Quebec woman who received the same shot.

Blood clot formations linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine "remain very rare" and Canada still believes that the vaccine's benefits "outweigh the potential risks," Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Also Read | AstraZeneca Covid shots not recommended for under 55s in Canada: Govt source

Canada's health authorities added that they would "continue to monitor the use of all #COVID19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns."

At the end of March Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people under the age of 55 while it evaluated the risks.

However Health Canada said Wednesday that according to its analysis, limiting the use of the vaccine to certain populations was not necessary for the moment.

After a slow start, Canada's vaccine campaign is gaining momentum. To date, 23.3 per cent of the Canadian population has received at least one vaccine dose according to the Covid-19 Tracker Canada website.

The country is facing a third coronavirus wave, however, that has recently forced provinces to tighten restrictions.

Ontario, which has the highest number of cases, announced Friday it would strengthen and extend lockdown measures until May 19, and also close its borders with the provinces of Quebec and Manitoba beginning Monday.

Canada has recorded more than 1.1 million cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and more than 23,500 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Canada
AstraZeneca
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Kannada torchbearer doesn't want to give up

Kannada torchbearer doesn't want to give up

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

'8 Indian states highly vulnerable to climate change'

'8 Indian states highly vulnerable to climate change'

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

 