Canada-US border to remain closed until July 21: Justin Trudeau

Canada and the United States have agreed for their shared border to remain closed until at least July 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

The world's longest international border, at 8,900 kilometers (5,500 miles), was shut to all non-essential travel on March 21 in response to the coronavirus crisis, and the closure had been twice extended already.

"I can now confirm that Canada and the United States have once again, agreed to extend by 30 days until July 21, the current measures in place along our border," Trudeau said.

