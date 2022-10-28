Canada seeks to join Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Canada will seek membership to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 28 2022, 05:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 05:40 ist

Canada will seek membership to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said at a press conference on Thursday following a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Joly said Canada and the United States also agreed to hold the first Canada-US Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to further align approaches to the region.

Canada
US
World news

